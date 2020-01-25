Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

AAWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $662.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

