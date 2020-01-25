Atlas Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $90,703.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $90,703.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

