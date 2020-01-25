Atonomi (ATMI) Price Up 38.8% Over Last Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $128,603.00 and $62.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.05546303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00127262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.