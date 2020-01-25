AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

