AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

