Auctus Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $118,414.00 and approximately $750.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

