AudioCoin (ADC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $246,248.00 and $5.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052834 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00074069 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,413.80 or 1.00605547 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034022 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

