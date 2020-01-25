Aurora Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. Aurora has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $994,550.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.05532869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

