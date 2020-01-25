Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Autodesk worth $39,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 259,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 171,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5,770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.19. 2,435,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.