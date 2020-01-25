Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

NYSE:AMT opened at $237.52 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $165.67 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

