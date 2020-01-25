Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,520 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $351.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $354.28. The company has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

