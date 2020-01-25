Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 54.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $4,895,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Booking by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,962.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,025.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,964.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

