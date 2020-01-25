Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after buying an additional 978,644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,982,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,512,000 after buying an additional 399,082 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.