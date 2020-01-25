Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 25,244 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

