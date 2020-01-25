Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 2,721 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after buying an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

