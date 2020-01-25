Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after acquiring an additional 657,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,737,000 after acquiring an additional 641,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,849 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

