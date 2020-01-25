Autus Asset Management LLC Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $323.67 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

