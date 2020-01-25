Autus Asset Management LLC Has $35.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $35,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VB opened at $168.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

