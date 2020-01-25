Autus Asset Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,486,000 after buying an additional 483,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $764,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,986,405. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

