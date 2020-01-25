Autus Asset Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 21,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 53,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 293,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 50,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

