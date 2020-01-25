Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after buying an additional 221,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,179,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 579.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 113,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $191.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.