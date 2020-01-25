Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

