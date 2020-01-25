Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

