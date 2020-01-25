AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.33. 566,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $185.36 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

