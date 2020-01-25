Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Stake Decreased by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Avangrid accounts for 7.7% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avangrid by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

AGR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. 504,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

