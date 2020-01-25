Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.68. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.50 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avaya by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Avaya has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.