Axe (AXE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.71 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Axe has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003228 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,218,375 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

