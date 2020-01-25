Azart Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 122% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Azart has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Azart has a market cap of $937.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

