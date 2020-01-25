Azart Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 122% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a market capitalization of $937.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azart has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

