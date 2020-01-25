Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.42 ($6.30).

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

