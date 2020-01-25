Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Head to Head Survey

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 22.34% 17.07% 1.36% Credicorp 24.52% 16.30% 2.27%

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $6.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Credicorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.84 billion 2.64 $952.53 million $1.80 11.97 Credicorp $4.74 billion 3.66 $1.21 billion $14.88 14.61

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Santander-Chile and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 3 2 0 2.40 Credicorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.85%. Credicorp has a consensus target price of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Credicorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credicorp beats Banco Santander-Chile on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company operates 380 branches, which include 266 under the Santander brand name, 46 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 21 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 910 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

