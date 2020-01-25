Band Protocol Market Cap Hits $4.49 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

