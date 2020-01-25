BANKEX Price Down 13.9% This Week (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit and Upbit. BANKEX has a total market cap of $677,696.00 and approximately $18,926.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BANKEX

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Simex, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

