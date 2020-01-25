Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $0.72 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Basic Energy Services an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BASX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 157,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,875. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

