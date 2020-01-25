Bata (BTA) Market Cap Tops $57,493.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. Bata has a market cap of $57,493.00 and $250.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bata has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00642796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008056 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033166 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

