Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $51,929.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

