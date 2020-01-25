Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 123,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,462,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 37,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $90.78 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

