Bazooka Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,086.00 (BAZ)

Bazooka Token (CURRENCY:BAZ) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Bazooka Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bazooka Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Bazooka Token has a market cap of $40,816.00 and $34,086.00 worth of Bazooka Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038747 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00326129 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011966 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002194 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Bazooka Token Token Profile

BAZ is a token. Bazooka Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,244 tokens. The official website for Bazooka Token is baztoken.io. Bazooka Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken.

Buying and Selling Bazooka Token

