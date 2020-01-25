BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

BBX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 101,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,565. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that BBX Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

