BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.70. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,064. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. BCE has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

