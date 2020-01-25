Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $86,831.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,273,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,511 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

