Beam Reaches Market Cap of $33.60 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $23.71 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,751,400 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

