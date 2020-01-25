Bean Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,440,525,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.