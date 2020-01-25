BeatzCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $295,394.00 and $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

