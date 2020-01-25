BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Down 39.4% Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $296,890.00 and $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.