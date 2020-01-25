Beaxy Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,212.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,571,745 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

