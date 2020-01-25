Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $26,231.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00056290 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,680,292 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.