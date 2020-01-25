Beetle Coin Price Down 0.8% This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $24,969.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,735,642 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

