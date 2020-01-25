Bela (BELA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133,993.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $133,993.00 and $8.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00639971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008008 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,237,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,718,460 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

