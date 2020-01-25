Bela (BELA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $134,363.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bela has a total market cap of $134,363.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00640662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,237,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,718,460 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

